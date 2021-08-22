Live events coming up in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cincinnati:

Gospel Jazz Brunch with Nostalgia & Soul Secrets Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1432 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Reverse - brunch style ft. soul food options from Soul Secrets, live gospel music followed by DJ Prymtime

Brunch Fitness Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

A full body workout, a healthy brunch & a group discussion with like minded women on methods we can use to take control of our health.

Queer and Friends Comedy Show - August Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1132 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Queer And Friends comedy show is back! We are proud to be at our new home at Cobblestone OTR. Join us every 4th Wednesday at 8PM!

AFTERHOURS WEDDING SHOW Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 140 Marian Spencer Way, CINCINNATI, OH 45202

The Afterhours Bridal Show is unlike any other wedding experience in our market. From gowns to decor and amazing culinary tastes!

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: The Banks + Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati's Official St. Patrick's Bar Crawl Returns For The 5th Year On March 12th, 2022! Register Now & Join The Shenanigans!