Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Live events coming up in Cincinnati

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cincinnati:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll3mI_0bZVg5as00

Gospel Jazz Brunch with Nostalgia & Soul Secrets

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1432 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Reverse - brunch style ft. soul food options from Soul Secrets, live gospel music followed by DJ Prymtime

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs0El_0bZVg5as00

Brunch Fitness

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

A full body workout, a healthy brunch & a group discussion with like minded women on methods we can use to take control of our health.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOmnf_0bZVg5as00

Queer and Friends Comedy Show - August

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1132 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Queer And Friends comedy show is back! We are proud to be at our new home at Cobblestone OTR. Join us every 4th Wednesday at 8PM!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bVMr_0bZVg5as00

AFTERHOURS WEDDING SHOW

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 140 Marian Spencer Way, CINCINNATI, OH 45202

The Afterhours Bridal Show is unlike any other wedding experience in our market. From gowns to decor and amazing culinary tastes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hiB7_0bZVg5as00

Official St. Patrick's Bar Crawl | Cincinnati, OH - Bar Crawl Live

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: The Banks + Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati's Official St. Patrick's Bar Crawl Returns For The 5th Year On March 12th, 2022! Register Now & Join The Shenanigans!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
398
Followers
426
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Gospel Music#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy