Jacksonville events coming up
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 115 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Cabaret Hour is Jacksonville’s Premier Variety Show featuring fresh talent and seasoned performers.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 40 E. Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join NAMI Jacksonville at our Kick Off Rally for our NAMIWalks event!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 736 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Models from more than 20 car lines on show Bring Summer vibes accordance with the venue and CDC guidelines.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM
Address: 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join WJCT Public Media for a fun-filled festival celebrating Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and learning how to be a caring neighbor!
Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 05:30 PM
Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join us for an evening of inspiring film as we present monthly screenings connecting to the themes and ideas of our current exhibitions.
