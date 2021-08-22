Jacksonville events coming up

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

8/27 The Cabaret Hour Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 115 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

The Cabaret Hour is Jacksonville’s Premier Variety Show featuring fresh talent and seasoned performers.

NAMIWalks Jacksonville Kick-Off! Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 40 E. Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join NAMI Jacksonville at our Kick Off Rally for our NAMIWalks event!

Summer Fest 21 Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 736 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Models from more than 20 car lines on show Bring Summer vibes accordance with the venue and CDC guidelines.

Be My Neighbor Day - December 4, 2021 Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join WJCT Public Media for a fun-filled festival celebrating Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and learning how to be a caring neighbor!

MOCA Movie Night: Mirror (1975) Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join us for an evening of inspiring film as we present monthly screenings connecting to the themes and ideas of our current exhibitions.