Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville events coming up

Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

8/27 The Cabaret Hour

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 115 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

The Cabaret Hour is Jacksonville’s Premier Variety Show featuring fresh talent and seasoned performers.

NAMIWalks Jacksonville Kick-Off!

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 40 E. Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join NAMI Jacksonville at our Kick Off Rally for our NAMIWalks event!

Summer Fest 21

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 736 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Models from more than 20 car lines on show Bring Summer vibes accordance with the venue and CDC guidelines.

Be My Neighbor Day - December 4, 2021

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join WJCT Public Media for a fun-filled festival celebrating Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and learning how to be a caring neighbor!

MOCA Movie Night: Mirror (1975)

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join us for an evening of inspiring film as we present monthly screenings connecting to the themes and ideas of our current exhibitions.

ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

