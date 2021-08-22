Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson events coming up

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
 5 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Tucson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tucson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7McE_0bZVfya100

Downtown Tucson Fall Bridal Expo

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 130 East Congress Street, Second Floor, Tucson, AZ 85701

Come check out some of the TOP WEDDING Vendors in Tucson!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWRDC_0bZVfya100

Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 255 West Alameda Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k5Vw_0bZVfya100

Surfer Blood

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Surfer Blood (FL) hits the club stage to celebrate the release of their 5th album and the 10 year anniversary of their debut, Astro Coast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmWOM_0bZVfya100

Luna Luna

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Luna Luna (Dallas, TX) hits the historic Club stage with support from BOYO and Estereomance !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akVGr_0bZVfya100

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc)

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) with Night Beats and Breanna Barbara live on the Plaza stage.

Tucson, AZ
With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

