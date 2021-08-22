What’s up Orlando: Local events calendar
(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM
Address: 20 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
NYE 21 New Years Eve in Downtown Orlando | Tier & Room22 +more
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM
Address: 420 East Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Snap! Downtown presents a tour with 'AS SEEN IN FLORIDA' artists.
Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM
Address: 100 S. Eola Dr., Orlando, FL 32801
Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, and more in Orlando at the Abbey
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Address: 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Red Sand Project is a way for people to come together and connect, raising awareness about human trafficking.
