Orlando, FL

What’s up Orlando: Local events calendar

Orlando Times
 5 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:

NYE 21 New Years Eve in Downtown Orlando | Tier & Room22 +more

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 20 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

NYE 21 New Years Eve in Downtown Orlando | Tier & Room22 +more

Artist Talk | AS SEEN IN FLORIDA

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 420 East Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Snap! Downtown presents a tour with 'AS SEEN IN FLORIDA' artists.

Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, and more in Orlando

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Dr., Orlando, FL 32801

Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, and more in Orlando at the Abbey

Orange County CFHTTF Red Sand Project

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Red Sand Project is a way for people to come together and connect, raising awareness about human trafficking.

