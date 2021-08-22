Cancel
Bay Area Legend Zumbi Of Zion I Dies At Age 49

By Aja Danbridge
hypefresh.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year the HipHop community lost several rap legends, like DMX and Mr. Humpty Hump. Now tragedy has struck the HipHop community again when the HipHop legend Stephen Gaines aka Zumbi of Zion I passed away. The rap king had died at just 49-years-old. Since his death, celebrities and fans have mourned over his death. Some sharing tributes over social media while others gave Zumbi his “flowers.” However, the Zion I’s family believes that he died under suspicious circumstances. Moreover, they have since opened up an investigation to discover what led to the artist’s untimely death.

