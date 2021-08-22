Indianapolis events coming soon
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1417 Commerce Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Come join us for our upcoming public Welding THEN Drinking: Fire Pits workshop, where you will walk away with your very own fire pit!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 735 Woodruff Place East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
The Fountain Ball is back for a second time to raise funds for the Woodruff Place West Drive fountain restoration.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 4602 E. Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Performances by: Ali Cheri, E. Vincent, Kloe Je, Yadin Kol, DJ Boogie Bang Libations by Phases by Fazle This concert is standing room only!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 1234 n Ewing street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Quarterly gathering for dominant woman to enjoy each other's company.
