Indianapolis events coming soon

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:

Welding THEN Drinking: Fire Pits Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1417 Commerce Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Come join us for our upcoming public Welding THEN Drinking: Fire Pits workshop, where you will walk away with your very own fire pit!

Woodruff Place Fountain Ball Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 735 Woodruff Place East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201

The Fountain Ball is back for a second time to raise funds for the Woodruff Place West Drive fountain restoration.

Block Fest 21' Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4602 E. Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Performances by: Ali Cheri, E. Vincent, Kloe Je, Yadin Kol, DJ Boogie Bang Libations by Phases by Fazle This concert is standing room only!

A Night To Wine And Dine Dominant Women Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 1234 n Ewing street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Quarterly gathering for dominant woman to enjoy each other's company.