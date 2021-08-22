Indianapolis events coming soon

Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OdQO_0bZVfn7G00

Welding THEN Drinking: Fire Pits

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1417 Commerce Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Come join us for our upcoming public  Welding THEN Drinking: Fire Pits workshop, where you will walk away with your very own fire pit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MviNU_0bZVfn7G00

Woodruff Place Fountain Ball

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 735 Woodruff Place East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201

The Fountain Ball is back for a second time to raise funds for the Woodruff Place West Drive fountain restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3eo1_0bZVfn7G00

Block Fest 21'

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4602 E. Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Performances by: Ali Cheri, E. Vincent, Kloe Je, Yadin Kol, DJ Boogie Bang Libations by Phases by Fazle This concert is standing room only!

A Night To Wine And Dine Dominant Women

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 1234 n Ewing street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Quarterly gathering for dominant woman to enjoy each other's company.

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

