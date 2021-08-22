Austin calendar: Coming events

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

Austin Kali Group: Exploring Functional Tactical Skills to Combat for Film Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 9307 Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Austin, TX 78701

We are Martial Arts Enthusiasts exploring the Filipino Martial Arts from Functional Tactical Skills to Stage Combat for Film

Colony House - Back Before You Know It Tour w/ Fleurie Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

Colony House - Back Before You Know It Tour w/ Fleurie at Antone's

Rooftop Yoga at The Riley Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 315 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701

Outdoor Yoga every Sunday at 10:30AM on the rooftop of The Riley Building, in partnership with Black Swan Yoga and Austin Private Yoga

Skeletal Remains + Dead Heat + Noisy Neighbors Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 710 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701

Skeletal Remains + Dead Heat + Noisy Neighbors live at Valhalla