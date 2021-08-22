Minneapolis calendar: What's coming up
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Jump into this year’s grantmaking cycle by helping to choose our topic!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 761 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
“Their all encompassing sound of blues, roots, country, and soul has been described as “Bayou Americana.” – No Depression
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 400 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
A Therapeutic Trial: Art + Music + Dance + Yoga + Healing w/Deer Skin, Moilanen, Mama Sauce, Zonik, LITCH, Botanicus, DJ Butter + JÜSTKURT
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 614 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Work out of your chair pose & into forward folds. Goodbye to kinks, hello energy.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 315 N 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
The 5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!
