Minneapolis calendar: What's coming up

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:

Fourth Generation's 2021 Kick-Off Event (IN-PERSON) Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Jump into this year’s grantmaking cycle by helping to choose our topic!

Honey Island Swamp Band with Kung Fu Hippies Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 761 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

“Their all encompassing sound of blues, roots, country, and soul has been described as “Bayou Americana.” – No Depression

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 400 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401

A Therapeutic Trial: Art + Music + Dance + Yoga + Healing w/Deer Skin, Moilanen, Mama Sauce, Zonik, LITCH, Botanicus, DJ Butter + JÜSTKURT

Number 12 Cider & Yoga Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 614 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Work out of your chair pose & into forward folds. Goodbye to kinks, hello energy.

5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® - Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The 5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!