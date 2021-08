Glacier National Park is the most spiritual place for the Blackfeet. They call it “the backbone of the world” and have inhabited the region for 10,000 years. The Blackfeet Tribe offered to sell their lands for $3 million. Predictably, the United States was unhappy with the price of saving people from starvation, so they “bargained” the offer down from $3 million to $1.5 million. The money was not paid out in a lump sum. Instead, the U.S. deemed the Blackfeet to be wards (children) of the state. Funds were held in trust and paid out over many years.