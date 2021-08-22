Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego calendar: Coming events

San Diego Post
 5 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) San Diego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBrpZ_0bZVfcPH00

Free Balboa Park Photo & History Tour

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Free 90 minute walk of Balboa Park. We will be taking great photos and talking about the history, architecture, and gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxNOP_0bZVfcPH00

OCTUBRE FEST 2021 at The World Beat Center in Balboa Park, San Diego

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2100 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

Get ready for a celebration of culture, local craft beer & food in benefit of a great cause. OKTUBRE FEST @ World Beat Center in Balboa Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIVPn_0bZVfcPH00

Onyx Fridays September 17th

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjnkK_0bZVfcPH00

Onyx Saturday's September 18th

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRClE_0bZVfcPH00

RISE San Diego 2021 Inclusive Leadership in Action (ILIA) Awards

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1788 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Celebrate community leaders with RISE at the 2021 ILIA Awards

