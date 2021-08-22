San Diego calendar: Coming events

(SAN DIEGO, CA) San Diego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:

Free Balboa Park Photo & History Tour San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Free 90 minute walk of Balboa Park. We will be taking great photos and talking about the history, architecture, and gardens.

OCTUBRE FEST 2021 at The World Beat Center in Balboa Park, San Diego San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2100 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

Get ready for a celebration of culture, local craft beer & food in benefit of a great cause. OKTUBRE FEST @ World Beat Center in Balboa Park

Onyx Fridays September 17th San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.

Onyx Saturday's September 18th San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

RISE San Diego 2021 Inclusive Leadership in Action (ILIA) Awards San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1788 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Celebrate community leaders with RISE at the 2021 ILIA Awards