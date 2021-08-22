San Diego calendar: Coming events
(SAN DIEGO, CA) San Diego has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
Free 90 minute walk of Balboa Park. We will be taking great photos and talking about the history, architecture, and gardens.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2100 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Get ready for a celebration of culture, local craft beer & food in benefit of a great cause. OKTUBRE FEST @ World Beat Center in Balboa Park
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101
Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 1788 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
Celebrate community leaders with RISE at the 2021 ILIA Awards
