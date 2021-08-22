Cancel
Denver, CO

Live events coming up in Denver

Denver News Alert
 5 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Denver area:

Pop Up Event: Intro to JavaScript Try Coding Workshop

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1331 17th Street, #LL100, Denver, CO 80202

Introduction into JavaScript with Turing School of Software & Design

Imagine Peace A Year of Gifting , A Day of Transformation TEA & Book Launch

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 321 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Imagine Peace: A Year of Gifting Book Launch & Tea

Collaboration In Aging 2021

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1672 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202

Join us for a breakthrough event in senior care that is leading transformation across the industry.

Faded Comedy

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1624 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202

Faded Comedy is a new kind of comedy experience highlighting a diverse lineup of the best up and coming headliners from across the country.

DenFur 2021

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202

DenFur is Colorado's premiere Furry convention, taking place August 20th-22nd, 2021. www.denfur.org

