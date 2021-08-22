Live events coming up in Denver
(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Denver area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1331 17th Street, #LL100, Denver, CO 80202
Introduction into JavaScript with Turing School of Software & Design
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 321 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Imagine Peace: A Year of Gifting Book Launch & Tea
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 1672 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202
Join us for a breakthrough event in senior care that is leading transformation across the industry.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 1624 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202
Faded Comedy is a new kind of comedy experience highlighting a diverse lineup of the best up and coming headliners from across the country.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202
DenFur is Colorado's premiere Furry convention, taking place August 20th-22nd, 2021. www.denfur.org
Comments / 0