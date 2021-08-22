Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Live events on the horizon in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ3pK_0bZVfYpF00

Secondary Blacksmith Class

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Learn more blacksmithing techniques after completing an Introductory Blacksmithing Class at the Old Fort.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsR1F_0bZVfYpF00

KUNV 91.5 Presents Soul of Jazz f/ TOSCHA COMEAUX w/ The All-Star Band

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 353 East Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

KUNV 91.5 fm Presents “Soul of Jazz” f/ TOSCHA COMEAUX w/ The SOJ All-Star Band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7EId_0bZVfYpF00

Couples Blacksmithing Class

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Looking for a way to heat up your relationship or just do something outrageously cool?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWdDn_0bZVfYpF00

Metalachi - Live Performance

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

One night only! Metalachi performs live at Downtown Container Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmCxO_0bZVfYpF00

Micah Montague's 50th Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 206 North 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Help Micah celebrate his 50th birthday by joining him in Las Vegas this December!

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
735
Followers
411
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Jazz#Washington Avenue#Entertainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

'Tournament of Kings' in Las Vegas is a knightly occurrence

You’d be hard-pressed to find another show in town where you can really let loose, be rowdy and be this loud—all in the name of fun. Tournament of Kings, which recently returned to the Strip, resuming its schedule of six nights a week, is quite the theatrical delight, providing guests with a chance to celebrate all things medieval, including King Arthur, Price Christopher and the Knights of the Round Table.
Home & GardenThrillist

15 Fall Openings in Las Vegas to Get Excited About

Sin City is only getting better. Remember the beginning of the year? There was optimism in the air and we couldn't wait to put 2020 behind us. Well, 2021 has been a little more challenging than expected, but Las Vegas is weathering the storm with new hotels like Resorts World and Virgin Hotels, a wave of new restaurants and a few oddball attractions like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. You'd think Las Vegas would want to slow down, but this city doesn't rest. As we look ahead to the remaining months of 2021, there's even more to come. So get ready. Some of these new places may require proof of vaccination to enter (a trend that's only grown in recent days). So, yeah… you know what to do.
Entertainmentvegas24seven.com

LAS VEGAS’ HOTTEST SHOW RETURNS! MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS DEBUTS IN ALL-NEW VENUE AT SAHARA LAS VEGAS ON AUG. 27

MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS DEBUTS IN ALL-NEW VENUE AT SAHARA LAS VEGAS ON AUG. 27. The Revamped Production Announces Updated Vaccination Policy. Bigger, sexier and more magical than ever, Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, the flagship production of the internationally celebrated franchise begins its run at SAHARA Las Vegas on Aug. 27. Vegas’ hottest show is making its grand return in a brand-new, cutting-edge venue that has been designed to include the very best elements from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world. For a limited time, tickets are just $89, plus tax and fees, and are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.
MusicNME

KISS announce official details of upcoming Las Vegas residency

KISS have officially announced the details of their second Las Vegas residency – check out the dates below. The hard rock veterans confirmed last week that they would be taking to the stage at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino from December 27 until February.
KMPH.com

Journey sets six-show residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Don't stop believin', Las Vegas. Famed rock band Journey has announced a new residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this December. Co-founder Neal Schon will play guitar as the band takes the stage for six shows: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 and 11.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Kiss Rolls Out Las Vegas Residency Dates

Kiss has officially rolled out its full Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which includes a dozen shows set for this December and into 2022. The new dates on the books are December 29th and 31; January 1st, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, and...
Las Vegas, NVrockcellarmagazine.com

KISS Details Las Vegas Residency for Late 2021-Early ’22, Gene Simmons Urges Vaccinations (“Listen to Scientists”)

This week, KISS will resume its End of the Road farewell tour with the last leg of North American dates — but a few more have been added to the rock icons‘ schedule, specifically 12 shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, starting on Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and resuming with some additional engagements from Jan 9 – Feb. 5, 2022.
Musicweisradio.com

George Strait announces new ‘Strait to Vegas’ residency dates

The King of Country is returning to Sin City. During his Strait to Vegas shows this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, George Straitannounced that he’s added four more shows to the residency this winter. He’ll headline the venue with back-to-back shows on December 3 and 4 and...
Public HealthEDMTunes

Gryffin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Vegas Show

As the Delta Variant ravages the world, more and more individuals are testing positive, despite vaccination status. Among them are DJs and musicians, who risk exposure via frequent traveling. A few well-known DJs have tested positive lately, resulting in show cancellations. The latest victim is Gryffin, who was forced to cancel his upcoming show at XS in Las Vegas. However, he’s working with XS and Wynn Nightlife to reschedule the show to a later date.
Musichypebeast.com

Don Toliver Announces 'Life of a Don' Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Don Toliver is set to take his show on the road for Fall 2021. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce his upcoming Life of a Don tour, featuring special guest BIA. The tour hits 17 different cities and kicks off starting on September 20 at Austin’s Stubb’s Waller...

Comments / 1

Community Policy