Live events on the horizon in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

Secondary Blacksmith Class Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Learn more blacksmithing techniques after completing an Introductory Blacksmithing Class at the Old Fort.

KUNV 91.5 Presents Soul of Jazz f/ TOSCHA COMEAUX w/ The All-Star Band Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 353 East Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

KUNV 91.5 fm Presents “Soul of Jazz” f/ TOSCHA COMEAUX w/ The SOJ All-Star Band

Couples Blacksmithing Class Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Looking for a way to heat up your relationship or just do something outrageously cool?

Metalachi - Live Performance Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

One night only! Metalachi performs live at Downtown Container Park

Micah Montague's 50th Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 206 North 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Help Micah celebrate his 50th birthday by joining him in Las Vegas this December!