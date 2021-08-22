San Antonio events calendar

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Antonio area:

She is Fearless Women’s Conference San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 5590 Summit Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78229

Join us for our 3rd Annual She is Women’s Conference!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Antonio San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT262, San Antonio, TX 78284

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Jobfairsplus Wonderlands of the Americas Career Fair San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4522 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Come get your next job! We will have many eager employers ready to hire!!!

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5 San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Empowered: August Sermon Series Balcones Heights, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4515 Fredericksburg Rd Suite 8, Balcones Heights, TX

Did you know God has enabled you to serve the church in a way that no one else can or could!? We have all be gifted to serve our church in advancing the Good News that God loves all. As God calls...