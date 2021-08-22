Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 5 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Los Angeles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Angeles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f07ON_0bZVfTPc00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Hff4_0bZVfTPc00

Red Cross Blood Drive - City of South Gate Parks and Rec

South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 4244 Santa Ana St, South Gate, CA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from City of South Gate Parks and Rec: Wednesday, August 25 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PMCity of South Gate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzFYB_0bZVfTPc00

And The Bible Says Conference

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10525 South Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003

And The Bible Says Conference, hosted by Pastor Phillip White, is designed for those who desire to present God's word better.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgwry_0bZVfTPc00

Huntington Park Farmers Market

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXn6V_0bZVfTPc00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SFCA

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

