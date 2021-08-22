Los Angeles calendar: What's coming up

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Los Angeles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Angeles:

Yoga with Coach Pegah Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Red Cross Blood Drive - City of South Gate Parks and Rec South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 4244 Santa Ana St, South Gate, CA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from City of South Gate Parks and Rec: Wednesday, August 25 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PMCity of South Gate...

And The Bible Says Conference Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10525 South Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003

And The Bible Says Conference, hosted by Pastor Phillip White, is designed for those who desire to present God's word better.

Huntington Park Farmers Market Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SFCA Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!