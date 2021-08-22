Coming soon: Miami events

(MIAMI, FL) Miami has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

SIW - Student Hustlers: Special Edition Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join and a panel of young entrepreneurs from The Shrimp Society on Tuesday, August 31st, at 11:00 a.m.(EST)!

SIW - StartUP FIU Movie Night Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us for a watch party of Netflix's “The Creative Brain”!

Hacker Nation at StartUP FIU Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!

SIW - Sustainability Social: Sustainable Consumption Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us this fall to learn more about the various facets of Sustainability, with an exclusive guest speaker panel, and more!

How To Improve Your Memory - Miami Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Miami, FL 33101

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.