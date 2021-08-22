Cancel
Miami, FL

Coming soon: Miami events

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 5 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Miami has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiKlW_0bZVfSWt00

SIW - Student Hustlers: Special Edition

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join and a panel of young entrepreneurs from The Shrimp Society on Tuesday, August 31st, at 11:00 a.m.(EST)!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIZIB_0bZVfSWt00

SIW - StartUP FIU Movie Night

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us for a watch party of Netflix's “The Creative Brain”!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF5tN_0bZVfSWt00

Hacker Nation at StartUP FIU

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH2Sn_0bZVfSWt00

SIW - Sustainability Social: Sustainable Consumption

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us this fall to learn more about the various facets of Sustainability, with an exclusive guest speaker panel, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOJIi_0bZVfSWt00

How To Improve Your Memory - Miami

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Miami, FL 33101

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
198
Followers
434
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

