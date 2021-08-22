Cancel
Houston, TX

Live events Houston — what's coming up

Houston Digest
 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Live events are coming to Houston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYqGM_0bZVfReA00

SOCIALITE SUNDAY'S - HENKE + PILLOT

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress Ave, Houston, TX 77002

THE SEXIEST GROUP IN HOUSTON IS NOW DOING A CLUB TAKEOVER!!!!!! XFE GROUP | URBAN SOCIALITES PRESENTS SOCIALITE SUNDAYS @ HENKE + PILLOT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7yRL_0bZVfReA00

NIGERIA CULTURAL PARADE & FESTIVAL (Downtown Houston)

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1400 Clay Street, Houston, TX 77002

The Largest and Official cultural celebration showcasing the beauty of Nigeria and its diversity in Downtown Houston!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfJ9i_0bZVfReA00

Meet & Dance Monday! Salsa Bachata for Absolute Beginners in Houston 09/27

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Every Monday night we teach brand new students how to Salsa and Bachata in Downtown! Absolute beginners welcome. No partner required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXA9p_0bZVfReA00

Salsa Wednesday in Downtown Houston @ Henke & Pillot 09/29

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Salsa! Lessons and party every Wednesday night in the heart of Downtown. The best place to learn, dance, and have fun! Shake those hips!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mr2c0_0bZVfReA00

MATCHMAKING Consultation *** FREE ***

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:40 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:55 PM

Address: Phone Call, Houston, TX 77002

Break up with your dating app and start connecting in real life!

Houston Digest

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

