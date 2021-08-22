Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago calendar: What's coming up

Chicago Digest
 5 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0B2i_0bZVfQlR00

2021 DPM Fellows and Young Surgeons Course

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 71 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

The Fellows and Young Surgeons Course is led by top foot and ankle surgeons featuring the latest innovations from Medline UNITE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER6vF_0bZVfQlR00

BeautiPro & The Loop Branding Boutique Customer Appreciation

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 63 East Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy some Summertime Chi & Fun at our Rooftop Customer Appreciation Day Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fbUo_0bZVfQlR00

INCORRECT YACHT PARTY {CHICAGO} SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Incorrect Yacht Party (Chicago) 2021 (Part 4) SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH feat Technasia + Anthony Attalla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPiko_0bZVfQlR00

Air and Water Show Booze Cruise on Sunday, August 22

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy Air & Water Show On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i924n_0bZVfQlR00

Happy Hour at City Winery

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 11 W. Riverwalk South, Chicago, IL 60601

Mingle with SABA members for casual happy hour at City Winery.

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

