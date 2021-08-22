Chicago calendar: What's coming up

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chicago:

2021 DPM Fellows and Young Surgeons Course Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 71 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

The Fellows and Young Surgeons Course is led by top foot and ankle surgeons featuring the latest innovations from Medline UNITE.

BeautiPro & The Loop Branding Boutique Customer Appreciation Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 63 East Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy some Summertime Chi & Fun at our Rooftop Customer Appreciation Day Party!

INCORRECT YACHT PARTY {CHICAGO} SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Incorrect Yacht Party (Chicago) 2021 (Part 4) SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH feat Technasia + Anthony Attalla

Air and Water Show Booze Cruise on Sunday, August 22 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy Air & Water Show On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

Happy Hour at City Winery Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 11 W. Riverwalk South, Chicago, IL 60601

Mingle with SABA members for casual happy hour at City Winery.