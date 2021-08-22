Detroit calendar: Events coming up

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are coming to Detroit.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month of Design Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Studio Area: 2nd Floor, Detroit, MI 48201

Kids can create their own kaleidoscope using simple, recyclable materials and their imagination.

RUNdetroit's 18 Mile Training Run on Detroit Free Press Marathon Course '21 Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 441 W Canfield St #5, Detroit, MI 48201

RUNdetroit's Flight Club is hosting a non-competitive 18 mile group training run along the 2021 Detroit Free Press Marathon Course.

Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

The Artist Next Door @ District Detroit Art Walk Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201

WDET hosts "The Artist Next Door", Artist Talk meet up at District Detroit Art Walk.

End of Summer Showcase Sponsored by Motor City Comedy Festival Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201

It's been a long-time coming but we want to bring Detroit some of the classic comedy that we've been missing with local classics!