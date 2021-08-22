Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 5 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are coming to Detroit.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xzBX_0bZVfIwr00

Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month of Design

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Studio Area: 2nd Floor, Detroit, MI 48201

Kids can create their own kaleidoscope using simple, recyclable materials and their imagination.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tw33r_0bZVfIwr00

RUNdetroit's 18 Mile Training Run on Detroit Free Press Marathon Course '21

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 441 W Canfield St #5, Detroit, MI 48201

RUNdetroit's Flight Club is hosting a non-competitive 18 mile group training run along the 2021 Detroit Free Press Marathon Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0bZVfIwr00

Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvmDK_0bZVfIwr00

The Artist Next Door @ District Detroit Art Walk

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201

WDET hosts "The Artist Next Door", Artist Talk meet up at District Detroit Art Walk.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXIvF_0bZVfIwr00

End of Summer Showcase Sponsored by Motor City Comedy Festival

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201

It's been a long-time coming but we want to bring Detroit some of the classic comedy that we've been missing with local classics!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rundetroit#Flight Club#Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit sports digest: Top stories today

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Detroit sports. For more stories from the Detroit area, click here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Detroit, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Take a look at these homes on the Detroit market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful ranch has been completely updated, included a huge, remodeled finished basement. The corner lot makes for a spacious backyard. All appliances included.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Hiring now! Jobs in Detroit with an immediate start

These companies in Detroit are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time; 2. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD; 3. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent; 4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote); 5. Administrative Assistant (Remote); 6.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(DETROIT, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Detroit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

1. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 2. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 3. MI-APWA Tigers Game Outing; 4. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 5. Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month of Design;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Barcade Detroit set to open this month, provide Detroiters with an outlet to enjoy arcade games & craft beer

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (DETROIT) Barcade Detroit, a new bar and arcade located at 666 Selden St., plans to open on Monday, Aug. 23, according to the Detroit Metro Times. Founded in 2004, Barcade, which brands itself as the original “arcade bar,” opened its first location in Brooklyn, New York. The idea behind the arcade bar was to provide people an outlet to enjoy classic arcade games and American craft beer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy