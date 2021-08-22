Detroit calendar: Events coming up
(DETROIT, MI) Live events are coming to Detroit.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Detroit area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Studio Area: 2nd Floor, Detroit, MI 48201
Kids can create their own kaleidoscope using simple, recyclable materials and their imagination.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Address: 441 W Canfield St #5, Detroit, MI 48201
RUNdetroit's Flight Club is hosting a non-competitive 18 mile group training run along the 2021 Detroit Free Press Marathon Course.
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201
WDET hosts "The Artist Next Door", Artist Talk meet up at District Detroit Art Walk.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201
It's been a long-time coming but we want to bring Detroit some of the classic comedy that we've been missing with local classics!
