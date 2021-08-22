Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Coming soon: Cleveland events

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtEd3_0bZVf09200

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llj6p_0bZVf09200

Shannon and The Clams / Ohmme / The D-Rays

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Shannon and the Clams at the Grog Shop with Ohmme and The D-Rays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip7pC_0bZVf09200

The Sammy Deleon and Jackie Warren Quartet

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

The Sammy Deleon and Jackie Warren Quartet live at the B Side Lounge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfxuS_0bZVf09200

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Cleveland

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4pyu_0bZVf09200

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

