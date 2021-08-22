Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland calendar: What's coming up

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 5 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

Wednesday Island Rides

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1522 Park St, Alameda, CA

Weekly Wednesday evening rides with Alameda Bicycle! Always chill, always fun. Route is shared on Strava ahead of the ride. Bring locks, lights, layers and your best self! https://

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: main, Oakland, CA 94602

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

The Goddess Within Me ~ "Awakens" Yoga & Creative Healing Experience

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Location Disclosed With Ticket Purchase, Oakland, CA 94601

A Creative Healing Experience to Awaken The Goddess Within You . Join us for some Relaxing & Restorative Yoga Practices & Reiki Healing.

2 Hour Forest Bathing Walk

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619

Spend 2 hours in a natural setting to restore your sense of well-being.

Casa Sueños Groundbreaking

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3511 East 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94601

Join us as we launch 181 affordable homes for families including 46 units of supportive housing in the historic Fruitvale Transit Village.

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

