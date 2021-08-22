Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln events coming soon

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2021 Transformation Drive, #1500, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us to celebrate the completion of Nebraska Innovation Studio on Thursday, September 16 from 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln Princess Party

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 333 Speedway Circle, ##2, Lincoln, NE 68502

Join the Princesses in Lincoln, NE for stories, songs, dances, photos and more!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lincoln, NE 68502

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 North 7th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Good Life Halfsy Sunday October 24, 2021 Lincoln Station Great Hall201 N 7th St (Haymarket) (INDOOR EVENT)Lincoln, NE9:30am - 2:00PM

Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1040 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join Lighthouse as we celebrate 31 years in the community. Hear stories from Tragil Wade, J.B. Milliken, and Jay Foreman.

