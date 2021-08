Jays From The Couch turns the spotlight on the Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder, Cavan Biggio whose role has become a bit of a mystery. The Toronto Blue Jays have an interesting decision to make with regard to Cavan Biggio. Toronto drafted him in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft (after he passed up the Phillies in the 29th round of the 2013 Draft) and ever since he’s been an on base machine who has some power. They’ve tried him at multiple positions, but he looked to be the everyday second baseman. 2021 has kind of confused that plan. Standard Batting.