Fort Worth calendar: Coming events

(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fort Worth calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Worth:

3rd Annual Texas Cigar & Spirits Tasting Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 3rd Annual Cigar & Spirits Tasting!

Studio E Mobile Cycling- Saturday Pop Up Ride Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2259-2289 River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Ride with me Saturday, August 28th at the beautiful Trinity Park Basketball Court in Fort Worth!

Ft Worth, TX VBS Workshop Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join the Cokesbury Team and special musical guest, Andy Wilson, as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!

LD Bell Class of 2001: 20 Year Reunion Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Come spend an evening in Cowtown to celebrate the 20 year reunion of LD Bell class of 2001

Fall Gallery Night | Swallow The Frog by Jules Buck Jones Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Artspace111 presents 'Swallow the Frog' by Jules Buck Jones for Fall Gallery Night 2021! Join us from Noon-9 PM!