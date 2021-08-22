Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth calendar: Coming events

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fort Worth calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Worth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj9OM_0bZVeZob00

3rd Annual Texas Cigar & Spirits Tasting

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

Cigar & Spirits Magazine's 3rd Annual Cigar & Spirits Tasting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unI3h_0bZVeZob00

Studio E Mobile Cycling- Saturday Pop Up Ride

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2259-2289 River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Ride with me Saturday, August 28th at the beautiful Trinity Park Basketball Court in Fort Worth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qL8f6_0bZVeZob00

Ft Worth, TX VBS Workshop

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join the Cokesbury Team and special musical guest, Andy Wilson, as we dive deep into the curriculum for Food Truck Party VBS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJhqS_0bZVeZob00

LD Bell Class of 2001: 20 Year Reunion

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 900 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Come spend an evening in Cowtown to celebrate the 20 year reunion of LD Bell class of 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkB6K_0bZVeZob00

Fall Gallery Night | Swallow The Frog by Jules Buck Jones

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Artspace111 presents 'Swallow the Frog' by Jules Buck Jones for Fall Gallery Night 2021! Join us from Noon-9 PM!

