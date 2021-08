The Blue Jays plan to promote Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Toronto likely won't confirm Lopez's call-up or announce a corresponding transaction until shortly before Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. ET opening pitch, but the 22-year-old will presumably fill a utility role while he's up with the Blue Jays. Between stops at Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire this season, Lopez has slashed .324/.398/.451 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases across 359 plate appearances. He's logged time at second base, shortstop and all three outfield spots in 2021, so he could be a candidate to pick up reps while Cavan Biggio (back) is on the injured list and with George Springer (ankle) day-to-day.