Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Suffers oblique strain
Coach Pete Carroll said Neal suffered an oblique strain during Saturday's preseason contest, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Neal was an important part of Seattle's defense last year when Jamal Adams was sidelined, and he will likely be the primary backup again this season. The extent of the injury is unknown, but the Seahawks will be cautious and may give Joshua Moon more opportunities while Neal is sidelined.www.cbssports.com
