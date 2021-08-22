Cancel
Giants' Ryan Santoso: Drawing trade interest

 5 days ago

Santoso is garnering trade interest from multiple teams before the regular season begins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Santoso's path is blocked in New York by Graham Gano, but he is believed to be a starting caliber kicker. The 25-year-old has experience as both a kicker and a punter.

