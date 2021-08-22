Cancel
NFL

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: Makes 47-yard FG

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Blankenship converted his only field goal attempt from 47 yards in Saturday's preseason win at Minnesota. Both Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro have been nearly perfect in training camp and the preseason. Blankenship will likely retain this starting job from last season unless he stumbles. He had a solid rookie campaign, missing only five kicks (including PATs) inside of 50 yards. However, he had a key 33-yard misfire late in the third quarter against Buffalo during the playoffs.

