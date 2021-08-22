Live events San Jose — what’s coming up

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Jose:

Pick Your Poison: Season Six San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 980 S. 1st St., Ste. B, San Jose, CA 95110

An Interactive Improv Comedy Competition! Five comics, two sets each, who wins? You decide!

Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 425 Seymour Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Community workdays at the Historic Orchard are back on!! Come help us in our orchard revitalization!

Chris Cain San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Come watch Chris Cain at the Poor House Bistro Studio Fri day September 24th @ 9:30 pm

SB Clean Creek and Guadalupe River Park Conservancy - Cleanup Event San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 Coleman, San Jose, CA 95110

Our river and park need us! Please lend a hand. We welcome your support.

CollectablesNStuff San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose, CA 95110

This event will be one of the biggest trade show to man kind! It will include Sneakers, Clothing, Cards, Funko Pops, Statues and Comics!