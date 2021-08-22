Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton events calendar

Tri-Valley Tribune
(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pleasanton area:

626 Night Market - Bay Area: August 20-22

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Gates 8 or 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566

626 Night Market (formerly known as NorCal Night Market), the original and largest night market in the U.S., returns this summer 2021!

Pleasanton Sand Doubles Volleyball (Competition Level)

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Competition level games. Please be able to pass, set, hit and block consistently. If we do not get 4 people to RSVP by Sunday at noon, the event will be ca...

Weekend on Main St Pleasanton

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 333 Division St, Pleasanton, CA

Starting April 30th, all downtown merchants will once again have the opportunity to expand their business footprint into Main Street and participate in this community favorite here in downtown...

Cape Lookout (in Studio)

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gorgeous Sunset @ Cape Lookout at Wine & Design, 3550 Bernal Avenue, Suite 140, Pleasanton, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

Aries Spears

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5104 Hopyard Rd, Pleasanton, CA

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING RULES CAREFULLY AS THEY WILL BE ENFORCED WITHOUT EXCEPTION. 🚨TICKET PURCHASER MUST PRESENT THE CREDIT CARD USED FOR PURCHASE AND MATCHING ID AT WILL CALL TO PICK UP...

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

