Events on the Portland calendar

(PORTLAND, OR) Live events are coming to Portland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

Miss Coco Peru in "Have You Heard?" Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All Sales are Final.

Eduardo Mendonça - BRAZIL Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 7:30pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Portland, OR 97201

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

The Talbott Brothers LIVE w/Maiah Wynne Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.