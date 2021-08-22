Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek events calendar

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 5 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uxcsq_0bZVeLhf00

Reiki Master Level Class

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to heighten your awareness, perform attunements, and teach others the art of Reiki energy healing with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QR8V4_0bZVeLhf00

Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04whDJ_0bZVeLhf00

SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Retro Junkie coming in HOT with Sundae Funday, every Sunday at 1pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITGOp_0bZVeLhf00

Savvi Social

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1347 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come get social with Savvi! Hosted by Meredith Sargent, Leah Vachani, Brenda Fritschi, & Lena Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iefxn_0bZVeLhf00

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE @ Retro Junkie

