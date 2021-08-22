Walnut Creek events calendar
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Learn to heighten your awareness, perform attunements, and teach others the art of Reiki energy healing with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Retro Junkie coming in HOT with Sundae Funday, every Sunday at 1pm!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 1347 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Come get social with Savvi! Hosted by Meredith Sargent, Leah Vachani, Brenda Fritschi, & Lena Cooper
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE @ Retro Junkie
