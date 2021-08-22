Walnut Creek events calendar

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:

Reiki Master Level Class Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to heighten your awareness, perform attunements, and teach others the art of Reiki energy healing with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman.

Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Retro Junkie coming in HOT with Sundae Funday, every Sunday at 1pm!

Savvi Social Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1347 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come get social with Savvi! Hosted by Meredith Sargent, Leah Vachani, Brenda Fritschi, & Lena Cooper

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE @ Retro Junkie