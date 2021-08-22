Live events coming up in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

SPS Weeks of Welcome: NYC Football Club Match Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Join SPS at Yankee Stadium to see the MLS NYC Football Club take on the NY Red Bulls!

Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3052 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Self Care Sundays at JD. Body Treats Starting Sun, Aug 22nd.

A Caribbean Breeze: Poetry Festival in the South Bronx Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10451

Celebrate poetry with a Caribbean flair. Read, write under lofty trees, in view of sunflowers, tomato vines & wine-red amaranth stalks.

Bronx En Vivo / Bronx Live Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 897 Elton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Bronx En Vivo / Bronx Live is a family friendly, interactive, event that's focused on reconnecting The Bronx Community.