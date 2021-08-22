Cancel
Bronx, NY

Live events coming up in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 5 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoCrb_0bZVeKow00

SPS Weeks of Welcome: NYC Football Club Match

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Join SPS at Yankee Stadium to see the MLS NYC Football Club take on the NY Red Bulls!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr92Q_0bZVeKow00

Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3052 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Self Care Sundays at JD. Body Treats Starting Sun, Aug 22nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HvK3_0bZVeKow00

A Caribbean Breeze: Poetry Festival in the South Bronx

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10451

Celebrate poetry with a Caribbean flair. Read, write under lofty trees, in view of sunflowers, tomato vines & wine-red amaranth stalks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbJq4_0bZVeKow00

Bronx En Vivo / Bronx Live

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 897 Elton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Bronx En Vivo / Bronx Live is a family friendly, interactive, event that's focused on reconnecting The Bronx Community.

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

