Manhattan calendar: Coming events
(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
The Russian Arts Theater and Studio is pleased to reopen its theater with The Overcoat, based on the masterpiece by Nikolai Gogol.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Hilarious Fun and Safe Comedy Show, with Wonderful Comedians, Delicious Menu and Special Cocktails, in a Beautiful Open Court Yard
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Join our Summer Brunch & Shop-themed event discovering 100+ independent local artists and makers to independent vintage and antique dealers.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Come celebrate the mother of Latin-American playwrighting with an evening of music, poetry, and theater.
