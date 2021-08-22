Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 5 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pq4T_0bZVeJwD00

Play Pool! Just $15/Hour!

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024

Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8PEW_0bZVeJwD00

Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

The Russian Arts Theater and Studio is pleased to reopen its theater with The Overcoat, based on the masterpiece by Nikolai Gogol.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jot4Z_0bZVeJwD00

Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Hilarious Fun and Safe Comedy Show, with Wonderful Comedians, Delicious Menu and Special Cocktails, in a Beautiful Open Court Yard

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tv6Hj_0bZVeJwD00

Summer Brunch & Shop

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join our Summer Brunch & Shop-themed event discovering 100+ independent local artists and makers to independent vintage and antique dealers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444QuN_0bZVeJwD00

Maria Irene Fornes Tribute

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

Come celebrate the mother of Latin-American playwrighting with an evening of music, poetry, and theater.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
820
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Gogol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Antique#Poetry#Live Events#The Russian Arts Theater#Menu#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Your Manhattan lifestyle news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

These houses are for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring now! Jobs in Manhattan with an immediate start

These companies in Manhattan are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Client Service Associate (J11404:NY); 2. REMOTE Customer Service Representative; 3. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote; 4. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant; 5. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows); 6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote Life Agent
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Sales-Minded Commission Recruiter; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Open Arts Lab Coordinator; 4. Client Success Associate (US Operations); 5. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 6. Foster Program Manager; 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy