Manhattan calendar: Coming events

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

Play Pool! Just $15/Hour! New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024

Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.

Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

The Russian Arts Theater and Studio is pleased to reopen its theater with The Overcoat, based on the masterpiece by Nikolai Gogol.

Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Hilarious Fun and Safe Comedy Show, with Wonderful Comedians, Delicious Menu and Special Cocktails, in a Beautiful Open Court Yard

Summer Brunch & Shop New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join our Summer Brunch & Shop-themed event discovering 100+ independent local artists and makers to independent vintage and antique dealers.

Maria Irene Fornes Tribute New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

Come celebrate the mother of Latin-American playwrighting with an evening of music, poetry, and theater.