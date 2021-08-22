Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Coming soon: Philadelphia events

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 5 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVfU5_0bZVeI3U00

NLE Performing Live in Philadelphia @ Bucks Rack City

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

NLE Choppa Performing Live @ Bucks Rack City August 28th Text +1 (215) 670-8067 to book Tables or Sections About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeZpn_0bZVeI3U00

Celebrate and Support the Reopening of the Avenue of the Arts

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 260 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Honoring Paul Beideman, Avenue of the Arts, Inc. past President and CEO, and introducing Laura Burkhardt, the new Executive Director.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218yI4_0bZVeI3U00

Flavors of Philly Food Tour

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 1601 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19192

Eat like a local on this Philadelphia-themed tour. Enjoy Philly favorites like cheesesteaks, tomato pie while learning about our history!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfWc9_0bZVeI3U00

NOW THAT’S POETRY

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

List of Da Hood Productions, LLC upcoming events. Art Events by Da Hood Productions, LLC. Events - NOW THAT’S POETRY.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLewn_0bZVeI3U00

"GROWN AND SEXY AFFAIR" - OLD SKOOL R&B PARTY!!

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 230 SOUTH BROAD STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19102

If you're looking for a good time to have fun and mingle with an energetic mature crowd this is the place for you!! It's about to be lit!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
912
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rack City#Live Events#Poetry#Da Hood Productions#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Philadelphia The Perfect Baseball Road Trip

No matter your passion, Philadelphia is an ideal destination for baseball lovers. The city and surrounding area are chock full of history, great restaurants, and sporting events. Here are a few tips on getting the most from Philadelphia on a baseball road trip... Philadelphia Phillies Baseball. One of the oldest...
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

45 Awesome Events Happening This September in WNY

Truly, the number of large scale events and festivals happening this month is absolutely thrilling if you ask us. From cultural events to huge music festivals and food and drink extravaganzas, a Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and much more, September events will not disappoint. Plan to treat this month like a summer extension – one we all want, need, and hardcore deserve after the past year and a half of limited socialization.
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Why Philly keeps a billion-dollar open-air drug market contained in Kensington

Every morning I wake up, open the curtains of my bedroom, and prepare myself for the possibility of witnessing another free samples line on our small Philadelphia street. Here on the block where I live with my wife, drug dealers herd people deep in the throes of addiction like cattle toward the promise of a small amount of free drugs, in hopes that they’ll come back for more. They gather 50 people or more at a time. Sometimes people fight, driven by withdrawal, trauma, and the powerful effects of the drugs themselves. The whole event can appear in minutes. I have recurring nightmares about the times these lines have grown even more out of control, with people punching and kicking each other, falling into cars and houses, neighbors trapped and terrified.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Wawa giving away limited pairs of store-themed shoes

PHILADELPHIA - This takes a "Going on a Wawa run" to a whole new level. The Delaware Valley's favorite convenience chain is giving away 10 pairs of Wawa-themed shoes as part of a social media sweepstakes to celebrate the end of summer. The shoes, designed by Philadelphia-based company Garrixon, feature...
Delaware StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live in Delaware

Delaware is a state with the second-lowest population. Both rural and city living are available at this location: countryside and urban life. Those of you from Delaware believe it's the nation's biggest surprise, with Philly want toes on one side as well as country babes on the other.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man, Woman Shot In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The double shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at West Chelten and Wayne Avenues. The victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Vineland, NJAtlantic City Press

Fun, food and music on Landis Ave in Vineland

VINELAND — Games, music and food — lots and lots of food — drew thousands to a closed-off section of Landis Avenue on Sunday for the fourth Food Truck Festival on the Ave. After a hiatus for COVID-19 last year, the event was back, with trucks lining both sides of...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
Festivalcbslocal.com

Miami Nights

This Latin-themed event will feature live entertainment, Cuban food, and hot fashion. All to benefit the L for Lupus Foundation. Julissa Ortiz was strutting her stuff on the runway!
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy