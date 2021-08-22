Live events coming up in Brooklyn
(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brooklyn:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 182 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Free introductory class to creative movement for all 18 and under!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 300 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Join us for summer fun! Free dance classes open to all by Jamel Gains Creative Outlet.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 445 Albee Square West, 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201
We're Back! NYC we missed you... HUE AFFAIR is back in 2021 with an amazing venue, brands and businesses!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 445 Albee Square West, Underground Level of City Point, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Live Stand Up comedy every Friday night at 8pm, hosted by Venessa Peruda!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 88 Hanson Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Please join us for our weekly worship sessions! We begin at 10:30 am with Sabbath School discussions; Divine Service begins at 11:30 am.
