Brooklyn, NY

Live events coming up in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brooklyn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd6mO_0bZVeHAl00

FREE CLASS: Intro to Creative Movement for 18 & under [NYC]

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 182 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Free introductory class to creative movement for all 18 and under!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acy4m_0bZVeHAl00

Studio In The Park: Free Kids Dance Classes

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Join us for summer fun! Free dance classes open to all by Jamel Gains Creative Outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eY4FW_0bZVeHAl00

HUE Beauty & Natural Hair Affair 2021 - NYC

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201

We're Back! NYC we missed you... HUE AFFAIR is back in 2021 with an amazing venue, brands and businesses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SGya_0bZVeHAl00

Comedy @ DeKalb Stage Presents: BELLY LAUGH

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, Underground Level of City Point, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Live Stand Up comedy every Friday night at 8pm, hosted by Venessa Peruda!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsQXy_0bZVeHAl00

Weekly Sabbath Worship at Hanson Place SDA Church

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 88 Hanson Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Please join us for our weekly worship sessions! We begin at 10:30 am with Sabbath School discussions; Divine Service begins at 11:30 am.

