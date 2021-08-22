Live events coming up in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brooklyn:

FREE CLASS: Intro to Creative Movement for 18 & under [NYC] Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 182 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Free introductory class to creative movement for all 18 and under!

Studio In The Park: Free Kids Dance Classes Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Join us for summer fun! Free dance classes open to all by Jamel Gains Creative Outlet.

HUE Beauty & Natural Hair Affair 2021 - NYC Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201

We're Back! NYC we missed you... HUE AFFAIR is back in 2021 with an amazing venue, brands and businesses!

Comedy @ DeKalb Stage Presents: BELLY LAUGH Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 445 Albee Square West, Underground Level of City Point, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Live Stand Up comedy every Friday night at 8pm, hosted by Venessa Peruda!

Weekly Sabbath Worship at Hanson Place SDA Church Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 88 Hanson Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Please join us for our weekly worship sessions! We begin at 10:30 am with Sabbath School discussions; Divine Service begins at 11:30 am.