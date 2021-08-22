Baltimore events coming soon

(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:

Meditation & sound healing session Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:35 PM

Address: 213 West Read Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Meditation coaching & Sound healing bath Smoovesage sessions is an experience you wouldn't want to miss of Sound healing.

Trip To The Unknown Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1728 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Tired and weary be we, as we trudge out of the jungle. The vast stretches of our minds awaits us on our Trip to the Unknown.

"COCOABUTTER-FEST" Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Come enjoy a poetic night of music, comedy, vibes, wide brims, and sandals at cocoabutterfest. You never know who will show up and perform.

Disco Skates & Bubbles Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 406 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

We're breakin' out the time machine to bring ya to the DISCO! Live DJ, Live Performance, Complimentary Champagne! Roller Skates! Lets Bounce

Fantasy fridays Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Happy hour 6pm-8pm 2 4 1 top shelf drink Henny,Cassamigo , crown Royal and Ciroc 6 to 8pm ..free admission before 8PM. Free Cassamigo