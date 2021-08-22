Events on the Fairfield calendar

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

A Sneak Peek inside cARTie: Open House Bridgeport, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1720 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Did you hear cARTie is getting on the road this Fall? Come celebrate all that you've helped us accomplish and all that's to come!

FREE Day of Dance Classes and Music Lessons for Kids of All Ages! Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1580 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Children 3+ are invited to a fun family day of dance and music trial classes, games, refreshments and prizes. Win FREE 2021-2022 tuition!

Open House for 12 Cherry Hill Road Fairfield CT 06825 Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

View this Fairfield, CT real estate property listed at $675,000 with Century 21 AllPoints

C4C ARISE Young Adult Retreat Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, CT 06824

C4C Stamford and C4C Fairfield present ARISE Catholic Young Adult Retreat

Pride and Wellness Southport, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 385 Center Street, Fairfield, CT 06890

Join us for a free, all-inclusive LGBTQ Health and Wellness Fair!