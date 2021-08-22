Events on the Seattle calendar

Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are coming to Seattle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:

IMPROV 600 SUNDAY- Advance Performance - Conquer Your Fear FALL

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Market Theater - Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

Each week, one hour of advanced improv classroom time leads into an hour of performance for an audience on the Market Theater stage.

Speed Dating - Seattle Singles

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 321 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98101

The Fun Single throws weekly singles mixers and speed dating events in Seattle ( https://thefun.singles/seattle ) for different age groups.Every week on Friday we get together with the team and randomly pick applicants from The Waiting List and send them a free ticket to our upcoming Speed Dating events for 20s30s, 30s 40s and 45+ age groups.If you want to attend an event in three weeks please get a ticket to the Waiting List event for that week.IMPORTANT:Getting a ticket means you're on the Wai

Creating Stage-Worthy Personal Stories In Person Workshop

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

Learn to tell a narrative story or any story on online, on stage, work, and with friends. Get comfortable on stage.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Seattle, WA 98101

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Noise Complaint ft. Doc Martin

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 1809 Minor Avenue, #10, Seattle, WA 98101

Noise Complaint is bringing in house LEGEND Doc Martin to rock the Kremwerk basement on September 10th.

