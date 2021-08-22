Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix calendar: What's coming up

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Phoenix area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQmL8_0bZVeDdr00

Jokes and Jams

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 50 W. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

This event will make you laugh and nod your head

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wANip_0bZVeDdr00

Colony House VIP Experience // Phoenix, AZ Nov 08

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 308 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJFCu_0bZVeDdr00

TV GIRL

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:59 PM

Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

TV GIRL - live in Phoenix! New Date: November 29, 2021 at Crescent Ballroom

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352Vl8_0bZVeDdr00

CornFest 2021

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1502 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ

08/21 to 08/22 2021 - CornFest Arts and Craft Show meta El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium, Phoenix , AZ Entertainment: na ?? # of Exhibitors: 70+ Juried: no Prize Money: na Web Site...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugpAU_0bZVeDdr00

Stand-Up Live Presents Mid-West Jokes & Jams Ft. R

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 50 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Hilarious Mid-west Comedians Robert Kane, Terry Dorsey and others bring the funny to Phoenix.. DJ Pest and DJ Mellow B productions

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

