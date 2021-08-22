Live events on the horizon in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dallas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:

Sunday Supper Concert Series with Leslie Mendelson Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 1510 Pacific Ave., Dallas, TX 75201

Enjoy a locally sourced 3 course plated supper & drinks prepared by our Interns and award-winning chefs, accompanied by live music.

In-Person Worship Experience Registration Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201

There is nothing like the energy and experiencing the power of God in person. Join us Sundays at 10:45 am at St. Paul Downtown!

"Noche de Luz" Hybrid Reception 2021 Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

The Dallas Hispanic Bar Association (DHBA), Noche de Luz Hybrid Gala, benefiting Dallas Hispanic Bar Foundation (DHBF).

Laid Back Wednesdays Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2508 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Each & Every Wednesday come experience the best vibes Dallas has to offer with some of the hottest DJ’s. Drink Specials & Full Kitchen

Survivors Ball Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Survivors Ball will honor incredible survivors with an evening of celebration, spotlighting their journeys and how they overcame the odds.