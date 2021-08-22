Cancel
Dallas, TX

Live events on the horizon in Dallas

The Dallasite
 5 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dallas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdDZC_0bZVeCl800

Sunday Supper Concert Series with Leslie Mendelson

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 1510 Pacific Ave., Dallas, TX 75201

Enjoy a locally sourced 3 course plated supper & drinks prepared by our Interns and award-winning chefs, accompanied by live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDW4g_0bZVeCl800

In-Person Worship Experience Registration

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201

There is nothing like the energy and experiencing the power of God in person. Join us Sundays at 10:45 am at St. Paul Downtown!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljrtg_0bZVeCl800

"Noche de Luz" Hybrid Reception 2021

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

The Dallas Hispanic Bar Association (DHBA), Noche de Luz Hybrid Gala, benefiting Dallas Hispanic Bar Foundation (DHBF).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEHN9_0bZVeCl800

Laid Back Wednesdays

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2508 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Each & Every Wednesday come experience the best vibes Dallas has to offer with some of the hottest DJ’s. Drink Specials & Full Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCUA1_0bZVeCl800

Survivors Ball

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Survivors Ball will honor incredible survivors with an evening of celebration, spotlighting their journeys and how they overcame the odds.

