What’s up Atlanta: Local events calendar

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 40 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Formal In-person Event: BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala & 2nd Annual Community Leadership Awards celebrating Black children 0-8

THE PURGE II : HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 236 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30303

Southern Hozpitality Ent & The WadeOnIt Show presents PURGE II: ROOFTOP HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Park After Dark: The HBCU Social Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 55 Park Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Park After Dark is an all new monthly activation curated for HBCU Alumni within the city.

Victory Dance Competition-Dance Explosion Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Address: 165 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

We can't wait to see you at our very first Victory Dance Competition Dance Explosion!

WOMAN CRUSH WEDNESDAY AT MONACO Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 255 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

EACH & EVERY WEDNESDAY MEET US AT MONACO LOUNGE FOR #XSCAPEWEDNESDAYS FOR SECTIONS TEXT 770.203.1226