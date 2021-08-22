Cancel
Atlanta, GA

What’s up Atlanta: Local events calendar

ATL Daily
(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 40 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Formal In-person Event: BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala & 2nd Annual Community Leadership Awards celebrating Black children 0-8

THE PURGE II : HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 236 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30303

Southern Hozpitality Ent & The WadeOnIt Show presents PURGE II: ROOFTOP HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Park After Dark: The HBCU Social

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 55 Park Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Park After Dark is an all new monthly activation curated for HBCU Alumni within the city.

Victory Dance Competition-Dance Explosion

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Address: 165 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

We can't wait to see you at our very first Victory Dance Competition Dance Explosion!

WOMAN CRUSH WEDNESDAY AT MONACO

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 255 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

EACH & EVERY WEDNESDAY MEET US AT MONACO LOUNGE FOR #XSCAPEWEDNESDAYS FOR SECTIONS TEXT 770.203.1226

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

