Saratoga, CA

Saratoga events coming up

The Saratoga Post
 5 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Saratoga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIbEh_0bZVeAzg00

Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic

Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 22801 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070

Spend the afternoon with Starting Arts families and staff to celebrate 20 years of stellar arts education and programming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5h2T_0bZVeAzg00

OUTDOOR NIGHT MARKET Hosted by Root Cause Medical Clinic

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 20398 Blauer Dr, Saratoga, CA

Let's have some fun! We are hosting a series of OUTDOOR NIGHT MARKETS to celebrate summer with our community. For the last 30 years, Root Cause Medical Clinic has been a unique place where doctors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38V6CG_0bZVeAzg00

The Birds

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA

In this thriller from Alfred Hitchcock, a wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWDw9_0bZVeAzg00

Sebastian Maniscalco

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Sebastian Maniscalco strong at Mountain Winery on August 22nd, 2021 8:00PM - Saratoga CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyNGm_0bZVeAzg00

70's Soul Jam

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA

70'S SOUL JAM Feat. The Stylistics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans , Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, William Hart's Delfonics , Heatwave SUN, 29 AUG 2021 at 07:30PM PDT Ages: All Ages to Enter, 21 & Over to...

ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

