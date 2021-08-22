Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda calendar: Events coming up

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Alameda calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alameda area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKf92_0bZVe9CC00

Ghostship! - The Halloween Cruise

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

21+ | Limited Capacity | 4 Haunted Themed Blacklight Decks | Bottle Service | Catering On-Site | House | Hip-Hop | Tech House | Dance Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Gu2u_0bZVe9CC00

Alameda High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2255 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Join us in recognizing these remarkable athletes who have graced the halls of Alameda High School throughout our history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKMvm_0bZVe9CC00

DSAL Boxing Academy Presents "Battle On Board the USS Hornet"

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 770 West Hornet Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

DSAL Boxing Academy presents "Battle On Board the USS Hornet" USA Boxing Special Attraction Doors open at 4pm & Showtime is 5pm

