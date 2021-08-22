Alameda calendar: Events coming up
(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Alameda calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Alameda area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
21+ | Limited Capacity | 4 Haunted Themed Blacklight Decks | Bottle Service | Catering On-Site | House | Hip-Hop | Tech House | Dance Music
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2255 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
Join us in recognizing these remarkable athletes who have graced the halls of Alameda High School throughout our history!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 770 West Hornet Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
DSAL Boxing Academy presents "Battle On Board the USS Hornet" USA Boxing Special Attraction Doors open at 4pm & Showtime is 5pm
