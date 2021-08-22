Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Events on the Pacifica calendar

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 5 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacifica area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGY3B_0bZVe8JT00

Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0W2E_0bZVe8JT00

World Dog Surfing Championship 2021

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica, CA

The 6th Annual World Dog Surfing Championship brings top dog surfers, as well as happy amateurs, to compete and have the opportunity to bring home the "Golden Surfie Medal". The contest takes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GawK_0bZVe8JT00

Water Aerobics at Brink Pool

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:10 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:10 PM

Address: 401 Paloma Ave, Pacifica, CA

Daily Water Aerobics at Jean Brink Pool/Oceana High School Whether you are a beginning swimmer or a seasoned swimmer, you can join a weekly, coached water aerobics workout.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weuCL_0bZVe8JT00

Montara Mountain Boys

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Montara Mountain Boys at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaFZi_0bZVe8JT00

2021 50|50 Show Opening Fundraiser

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Address: 1220 Linda Mar Blvd, Main, West and East Galleries, Pacifica, CA 94044

Join us for the 2021 50|50 Show Opening, a fundraiser supporting art and community as we collectively emerge from unprecedented time.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
125
Followers
409
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Government
City
Montara, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Dog Surfing#Art#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pacifica area, click here.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Check out these houses for sale in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Looking for a house in Pacifica? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pacifica

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to a masterful mid-century modern, on a tree-lined street within the coveted Highlands. Upon entry you'll be greeted by generous natural light ushered
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Check out these Pacifica homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Contemporary Burlingame 2b1b condo, functions like a 3 bedrooms! Enter the open layout living spaces where you can comfortably cook, dine, relax, and work

Comments / 0

Community Policy