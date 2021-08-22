Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Live events Half Moon Bay — what’s coming up

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 5 days ago

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are coming to Half Moon Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Half Moon Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S02yd_0bZVe7Qk00

Half Moon Bay Concerts In The Park

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 504 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Join us at Mac Dutra Plaza every Saturday in August from 4pm - 6pm for our summer Concerts In The Park series. On August 28th, join us for a … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqYTX_0bZVe7Qk00

Open House @ 3501 Higgins Canyon Road, Half Moon Bay - Sun Aug 22 2021

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

For Sale: 3 beds, 2.5 baths ∙ 2,010 sq. ft. ∙ 3501 Higgins Canyon Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 ∙ Listed for: $2,900,000 ∙ MLS#: ML81858799 ∙ Serene Coastside Retreat! Located south of historic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojKh5_0bZVe7Qk00

As Fresh As It Gets Dinner

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Verde Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Locally-grown farm products will be highlighted at the As Fresh As It Gets Dinner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wfni_0bZVe7Qk00

Native Gardens

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Runs August 6 - 22 In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo and Tania have just purchased a home next to Frank and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5U5j_0bZVe7Qk00

Weekly Story Time

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 500 Purissima St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Join us every Wednesday for Story Time! We sing, sometimes we dance, we read from some great books and we always have a ton of fun.

