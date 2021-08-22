Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Coming soon: Milpitas events

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milpitas area:

Intro to Revelation Adult Bible Study — CCCM

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:55 AM

Address: 1000 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA

*NEW START DATE * For many people, the Covid pandemic has turned their thoughts to the Bible and to the Book of Revelation. We wonder if the scripture in Revelation is relevant to us today - “Does...

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Jose, CA 95101

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Jose, CA 95101

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Live Music with Mike Mendoza — Big Dog Vineyards

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4545 Felter Rd, Milpitas, CA

Live Music with Saxophonist Mike Mendoza from 1:00 - 4:00 pm! Mike’s performance will take place during our Tasting Hours, so make your Tasting Reservation today...

Renée & Monith Wedding Reception

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Shanthini and Prince & Luanne and Mark invite you to the wedding reception to celebrate the marriage of Renée and Monith

