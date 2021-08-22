What’s up San Francisco: Local events calendar

Cancel
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Francisco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVCLH_0bZVe5fI00

Movie Night @ AGUILAS

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1800 Market Street, #4th floor suite 403, San Francisco, CA 94102

We're excited to announce that our next social will be a movie night at our own headquarters, inside our lovely LGBT Center, @ AGUILAS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTYa9_0bZVe5fI00

Boutique Fridays

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 673 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Boutique Nights: Experience Chic Nightlife Couture. An event for the Fashionable, Stylish Socialites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzcht_0bZVe5fI00

Cheaper Than Therapy, Stand-up Comedy: Fri, Aug 27, 2021 Late Show

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Late show starts at 10pm. San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy every Thursday @8pm, Fri-Sat @8 & 10pm, and Sunday @7pm. No drink minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJBKQ_0bZVe5fI00

Fatherhood Reimagined Weekly discussion groups

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 233 Eddy, San Francisco, CA 94102

This weekly fatherhood organization gets together to support and mentor each other around a variety of important topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FsCC_0bZVe5fI00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

94101 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Francisco, CA 94101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

