Newark calendar: What's coming up

(NEWARK, CA) Newark is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

How To Improve Your Memory - Fremont Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Fremont, CA 94536

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 39177 Farwell Dr, Fremont, CA

Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the activity organizer or venue as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur...

VIP Petcare at Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supplies Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37085 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Fremont, CA 94536

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Newark Farmers Market Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2086 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Sundays, 9AM - 1PM Location:2086 Newpark Mall