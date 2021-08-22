Live events San Mateo — what’s coming up

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo has a full slate of live events coming up.

NEW DATE! Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: 102nd Anniversary Celebration San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 1700 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401

Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: Where We’ve Been, Where We Are, Where We’re Going

JBF San Mateo Fall 2021 - PRESALE SHOPPING AUG 26 (Shop Early) San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1346 Saratoga Dr, San Mateo, CA

JBF San Mateo Fall 2021 - PRESALE SHOPPING AUG 26 (Shop Early) Hosted By Just Between Friends - San Mateo, CA. Event starts on Thursday, 26 August 2021 and happening at San Mateo County Event...

San Mateo 25th Avenue Farmers' Market San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 194 W 25th Ave, San Mateo, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 7PM Location: 194 West 25th Avenue

Cookie Decorating with Chef Julie San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 18 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

Please join guest Chef Julie for this most adorable ice cream cone themed cookie decorating class. Class instruction will cover making royal icing with proper consistencies for piping and flooding...

Make Filmmaker Friends at Moon's Pub, San Mateo San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 215 S B St, San Mateo, CA

Hi Videomaker Magazine is having a meet and expo Tuesday 5:30to9pm feb 11 2020bring cards to share and collect