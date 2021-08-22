Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Live events San Mateo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Mateo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wruve_0bZVe3tq00

NEW DATE! Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: 102nd Anniversary Celebration

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 1700 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401

Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: Where We’ve Been, Where We Are, Where We’re Going

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047eIM_0bZVe3tq00

JBF San Mateo Fall 2021 - PRESALE SHOPPING AUG 26 (Shop Early)

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1346 Saratoga Dr, San Mateo, CA

JBF San Mateo Fall 2021 - PRESALE SHOPPING AUG 26 (Shop Early) Hosted By Just Between Friends - San Mateo, CA. Event starts on Thursday, 26 August 2021 and happening at San Mateo County Event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVnkt_0bZVe3tq00

San Mateo 25th Avenue Farmers' Market

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 194 W 25th Ave, San Mateo, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 7PM Location: 194 West 25th Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7rVW_0bZVe3tq00

Cookie Decorating with Chef Julie

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 18 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

Please join guest Chef Julie for this most adorable ice cream cone themed cookie decorating class. Class instruction will cover making royal icing with proper consistencies for piping and flooding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ba3MI_0bZVe3tq00

Make Filmmaker Friends at Moon's Pub, San Mateo

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 215 S B St, San Mateo, CA

Hi Videomaker Magazine is having a meet and expoSennheiser str San Francisco Tuesday 5:30to9pm feb 11 2020bring cards to share and collect

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
515
Followers
823
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Government
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Feb 02
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Trending lifestyle headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Your San Mateo lifestyle news

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Price check: Diesel prices around San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Check out these houses for sale in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the San Mateo area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Top homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this beautiful 3 beds/2.5 baths waterfront townhome nestled in the sought after Isle Cove community. The recently updated home offers a spacious
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints San Mateo's cheapest

(SAN MATEO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater San Mateo area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Mateo area went to A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, the survey found:
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Top condo units for sale in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Mateo or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

This is the cheapest gas in San Mateo right now

(SAN MATEO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Mateo area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy