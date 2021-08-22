Cancel
Los Altos, CA

What's up Los Altos: Local events calendar

Los Altos Town Dispatch
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Los Altos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPc7Q_0bZVe21700

Bay Area, CA Ignite the Fight 2021 — Pink Ribbon Girls

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Pink Ribbon Girls is exited to announce our signature event in the Bay Area for it's inaugural year! With both gynecological and breast cancer awareness months in September and October, the gala...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqdpm_0bZVe21700

IN-PERSON: Preparing for Medical Emergencies - Los Altos Hills

Los Altos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 12:15 PM

Address: 26379 Fremont Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022

Learn how to help your family during a medical emergency!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wncq_0bZVe21700

“Summer Days”, Group Exhibit

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Portola Art Gallery Presents "Uncommon Women" and "Cutting Edge Creations" — a Joint Exhibit of Paintings and Woodworking by Terry McMahon and Chris Toulson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP3TJ_0bZVe21700

MER-MAZING- VIRTUAL PAINT STUDIO

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 630 Fremont Ave, Los Altos, CA

Welcome to our Virtual Paint Studio! Join our virtual painting classes where we paint with others from all around the country! No artistic experience is needed - we'll take you through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVz4z_0bZVe21700

School Schedule

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 201 Covington Rd, Los Altos, CA

Kindergarten* Grades 1-2 Grades 3-6 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday 8:30 am - School Starts 10:10 am - Recess 10:30...

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

